Environmentalists welcome Prime Minister announcement for establishment of 15 national parks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The environment, forests and wildlife experts here Friday welcomed the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding establishment of 15 national parks that would help promote tourism industry in the country.

Provincial Minister for Environment, Wildlife and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar told APP that national parks would play key role in conservation of wildlife and promotion of eco tourism.

He said KP has vast tourism potential and construction of new national parks in the province would be welcomed.

The minister said coronavirus has made negative effects on travel and tourism industry and efforts were underway for revival.

Chief Conservator of Forests Malakand region, Niaz Ali Khan has also welcomed construction of 15 national parks, saying Hazara and Malakand divisions were ideally suited for this mega project.

He said work on 10 billion trees afforestration project was successfully underway in Malakand Forest Division and strategy for monsoon plantation has been prepared to offset the growing effects of climate change.

The wildlife experts also welcomed construction of 15 parks and termed it a positive development. They said wildlife species would be look after in a better way in national parks and would provide breeding grounds to wildlife.