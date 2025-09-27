Environmentals In KP Laud PM UNGA Address
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The environmentalists and forestry experts here Saturday lauded the address of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at United Nations General Assembly and termed it historic.
Gulzar Rehman, ex conservator of forest KP told APP on Saturday that Prime Minister of Pakistan deserved full credit and appreciation for highlighting the pressing environmental challenges including climate change and floods devastation in Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan is confronting the climate change challenges including flood disaster and facing it with courge.
He said the government has declared a climate emergency, adding the devastating floods of 2022 and 2025 occurred due to climate change.
Rehman said Pakistan’s contribution to global emissions is less than one percent, yet it is among the countries most severely affected by climate change.
Because of the damages caused by climate change, he said we are forced to take on debt.
"This is not justice as debt is disastrous for the economy," he said, adding great responsibilities rest on shoulders of international communities and devoloped countries to support Pakistan in climate change mitigation in effective way.
Dr Shafiqur Rehman, former Chairman Environmental Science Department at University of Peshawar said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif address was wide ranging, lauding him for highlighting climate change challenges at the world highest diplomatic forum in bold manner.
