Envoy Acknowledge SDPI ED’s Role At COP29
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, the Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and member of the Advisory Committee to the COP29 Presidency, has been conferred with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of outstanding contributions at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), held in Baku last November.
The certificate was awarded by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Ali Alizada, here at the embassy of Azerbaijan during a ceremony, said a press release on Monday.
Dr. Suleri expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the collective nature of climate action.
“This honor is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the collective efforts of all those working tirelessly to combat climate change,” he said.
He also reflected on the significance of COP29 as a global platform for dialogue, and his pride in contributing to its success.
Dr. Suleri's contributions, especially as a member of the COP29 Advisory Committee, were instrumental in shaping key discussions and strategies, particularly focusing on mitigating climate change impacts on vulnerable regions.
Dr. Suleri’s dedication to foster collaborative climate solutions was highlighted during the event, where his efforts to bridge international partnerships were crucial in advancing climate action goals under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
