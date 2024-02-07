Envoy Acknowledges PJF Efforts For Organizing Pakistan-Japan Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Embassy in Japan on Wednesday organized a ceremony to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the Pakistan-Japan Friends (PJF) for organizing the Pakistan-Japan Festival in 2023.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar distributed commendation certificates among Pakistani and Japanese members of PJF as well as the corporate sponsors of the festival at the ceremony, the Embassy posted on X.
Speaking on the occasion, the envoy underlined the importance of cultural activities in enhancing mutual understanding between the two friendly countries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three coaches of goods train derailed near Jahanian1 minute ago
-
Wheat output forecast over 28.86 million metric tons during current season2 minutes ago
-
Rain brings respite for citizens, serves as tonic for crops2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO2 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin5 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN to put pressure on India to resolve Kashmir dispute12 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews arrangements for general elections12 minutes ago
-
HEC steps to transform education system with technology, introducing smart teaching project soon: Ch ..12 minutes ago
-
Delivery of polling materials, logistical preparations underway12 minutes ago
-
Elections: 4,000 police personnel deployed in Bahawalpur32 minutes ago
-
ECP utilizing technology to ensure smooth, timely election results 2024: NC52 minutes ago
-
Rangers conduct extensive flag march across Karachi ahead of election52 minutes ago