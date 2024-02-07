Envoy acknowledges PJF efforts for organizing Pakistan-Japan Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Embassy in Japan on Wednesday organized a ceremony to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the Pakistan-Japan Friends (PJF) for organizing the Pakistan-Japan Festival in 2023.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar distributed commendation certificates among Pakistani and Japanese members of PJF as well as the corporate sponsors of the festival at the ceremony, the Embassy posted on X.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy underlined the importance of cultural activities in enhancing mutual understanding between the two friendly countries.