Pakistan High Commissioner in Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has the important role of the International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO) in regulating global aviation and assured Pakistan's fullest cooperation and substantive contribution to ICAO' work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan High Commissioner in Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has the important role of the International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO) in regulating global aviation and assured Pakistan 's fullest cooperation and substantive contribution to ICAO' work.

He held a meeting with Dr.

Fang Liu, Secretary General, International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO) at the Organization's Secretariat in Montreal, Canada, a press release on Tuesday said.

The high commissioner also briefed Liu about the growing civil aviation industry in Pakistan.

Secretary General Liu said that Pakistan was a very important member of ICAO and highlighted ICAO' emphasis on innovation and its contribution to realization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She spoke about the upcoming 40th ICAO General Assembly Session scheduled to be held in Montreal from 24 September to 4 October this year.