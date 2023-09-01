Envoy briefs PM on preparations for UNGA session

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and briefed him on the preparations for the upcoming 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and briefed him on the preparations for the upcoming 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78).

The prime minister appreciated Munir Akram for his effective representation of Pakistan at the platform of United Nations.

