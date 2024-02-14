Envoy discusses upcoming JMC meeting with Iraqi Housing Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iraq Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed had a meeting with Iraqi Minister for Housing and Constructions Bankeen Rikani and discussed matters related to bilateral interests.

During the meeting, they deliberated on the upcoming meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and employment of Pakistani labour in the reconstruction projects of Iraq, Pakistan’s Embassy in Iraq posted on X.