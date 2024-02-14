Open Menu

Envoy Discusses Upcoming JMC Meeting With Iraqi Housing Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Envoy discusses upcoming JMC meeting with Iraqi Housing Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iraq Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed had a meeting with Iraqi Minister for Housing and Constructions Bankeen Rikani and discussed matters related to bilateral interests.

During the meeting, they deliberated on the upcoming meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and employment of Pakistani labour in the reconstruction projects of Iraq, Pakistan’s Embassy in Iraq posted on X.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iraq Labour Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

12 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

12 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

12 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

12 hours ago
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

12 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

12 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

12 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

12 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

12 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan