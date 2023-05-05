UrduPoint.com

Envoy For All-possible Efforts For Release Of Pakistani Prisoners Languishing In Saudi Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Envoy for all-possible efforts for release of Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi jails

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here on Friday assured Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of all-possible efforts for the release of Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here on Friday assured Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of all-possible efforts for the release of Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails.

During the meeting with the minister, the envoy also discussed matters of mutual interests including bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, said a news release.

The meeting also reviewed progress on an agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for "Road to Makkah project".

Both the dignitaries agreed to finalize the agreement at the earliest possible time for facilitating Pakistanis in Hajj pilgrim.

According to the press release, the Pakistani pilgrims would be provided easy and hassle-free immigration facility under the project which is being launched from Islamabad Airport.

Forty thousand pilgrims will be benefited from the project this year.

The interior minister said that the project would be extended to other major cities soon to benefit more pilgrims.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historical, longstanding and brotherly relations. The people of Pakistan have special devotion and love for Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain (custodian of the two holy mosques), he said.

The interior minister lauded the efforts of the Saudi Ambassador for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

