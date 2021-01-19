Envoy for expediting work on waste water treatment plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Denmark Mrs. Lis Rosenholm on Tuesday stressed the need for expediting work on the waste water treatment plant to ensure rapid completion of the project.

She was addressing a meeting at WASA office here on Tuesday. Deputy Head of Mission Mrs. Bente Schiller, Commissioner Saqib Manan and WASA officers were also present on the occasion.

The ambassador said that this project will have a salutary impact on the overall environment of this fastest growing industrial city and the waste water could be utilized for irrigation purposes. She added that the treatment plant would be setup with the newest Danish technology which further cement the bilateral relations between the two countries.

She said that WASA was providing best service to the people of Faisalabad and hoped that WASA Faisalabad would also play its full role for rapid completion of waste water treatment plant.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said that waste water treatment plant was a mega project of about Rs.

19 billion which will resolve the problem of pollution through waste water.Moreover, the waste water could be available for agriculture purposes.

On the occasion, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry welcomed the visit of Danish Ambassador Mrs. Liz Rosenhall and Deputy Head of Mission Medium Bente Schiller's to Faisalabad and said that WASA was grateful for their full support. He hoped that their visit would further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

The MD said that waste water treatment plant will have positive impact in overall environment of this city. He said that WASA Faisalabad was a large power consuming company and need support to convert its machinery and installations to solar energy.

Later, WASA Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed presented special souvenirs and gifts to the ambassador and other guests.