Envoy hails Pakistan community pivotel contribution in UAE development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi on Monday paid tribute to Pakistani community for its pivotel role in the development of his country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ):Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi on Monday paid tribute to Pakistani community for its pivotel role in the development of his country.

Pakistan and UAE are tied in deep rooted relations based on religion history and culture and no one can disrupt it, the envoy said in a meeting with Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi here.

Both the dignitaries discussed ideas of mutual harmony and pledged to promote it.

Pakistan has unprecedented relations with UAE, Afridi said while reiterating Prime Minister Imran Khan's interest in promoting bilateral ties between both the countries.