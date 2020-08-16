UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Envoy Highlights Pakistan's Smart Lockdown Strategy At D-8; Expresses Readiness For Int'l Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Envoy highlights Pakistan's smart lockdown strategy at D-8; expresses readiness for int'l cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Commissioner for D-8 Tariq Karim Sunday said that "smart lockdown" policy and other measures by Pakistan's government had significantly improved pandemic situation in the country with notable reduction in new cases and fatality rate.

In his interventions at Special virtual session of the D-8 Commission, he highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's major initiatives to combat the pandemic including $8 billion relief package for vulnerable groups. The initiatives included Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program and "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries.

The session, co-chaired by Turkey (as current chair) and Bangladesh (as incoming chair), was attended by D-8 Commissioners/Representatives and the D-8 secretary general.

The meeting discussed various issues related to preparations for the 10th D-8 Summit to be held in Dhaka.

The D-8 Commissioner for Bangladesh briefed on the programme and events being planned for the next Summit.

Director General EC&OIC Tariq Karim, who participated in the meeting as Pakistan's commissioner for the session also expressed Pakistan's readiness to enhance international cooperation to combat the pandemic.

He also apprised the participants of the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the wake of year-long inhuman military siege, communication blackout, and egregious violations of human rights.

He stated that despite widespread international condemnation, the Indian occupation forces continued to brutalize and disenfranchise the Kashmiris.

He stressed the importance of the world community and brotherly nations taking steps to alleviate sufferings of the Kashmiri people and to promote the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

In his remarks, the D-8 Secretary General Dato' Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari updated member states on the activities and initiatives of the Secretariat.

He informed about the steps taken by the Secretariat and D-8 Health and Social Protection programme office (D-8 HSP) in order to provide support and strengthen cooperation among Member States in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The secretary general also updated on the status of various D-8 projects and initiatives.

Pakistan is a founding member and key contributor to the D-8 activities. Other members include Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Turkey.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Bangladesh Iran Condemnation Turkey Egypt Dhaka Jammu Indonesia Malaysia Nigeria Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

2 hours ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

2 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.