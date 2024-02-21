Envoy interacts with Pakistani diaspora in Norway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s ambassador to Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi has held an interactive meeting with representatives of Pakistani diaspora residing in Kristiansand.

During the meeting, Chairman Muslim Union in Agdar, Akmal Ali Malik and other participants discussed in detail various consular and the community-related matters with the envoy, Pakistan Embassy in Norway posted on X.