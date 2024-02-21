Envoy Interacts With Pakistani Diaspora In Norway
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s ambassador to Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi has held an interactive meeting with representatives of Pakistani diaspora residing in Kristiansand.
During the meeting, Chairman Muslim Union in Agdar, Akmal Ali Malik and other participants discussed in detail various consular and the community-related matters with the envoy, Pakistan Embassy in Norway posted on X.
Recent Stories
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat Police carries out search operation in Jangle Khel areas, Afghan camp4 minutes ago
-
Oath-taking of Engineering University Teachers Association held4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy presents credentials to Timor-Leste President4 minutes ago
-
Nisar Khuhro congratulates Asif Zardari on nomination for slot of President of Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
Worker dies after stairwell collapse14 minutes ago
-
Food officials inspects food items in different markets14 minutes ago
-
Health experts urge to increase tobacco taxes24 minutes ago
-
AC Kohat inspects health centers, check staff attendance24 minutes ago
-
Education Dept. issues notices to 13 teachers over poor performances34 minutes ago
-
Six arrested for decanting34 minutes ago
-
Politicians in KP welcome consensus between PMLN, PPP on formation of Federal Govt34 minutes ago
-
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N34 minutes ago