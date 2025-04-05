Open Menu

Envoy Interacts With Pakistani Media In France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Envoy interacts with Pakistani media in France

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch interacted with the representatives of Pakistani media based in Paris at the embassy of Pakistan.

A wide range of discussion followed encompassing Pakistan-France relations and issues relating to Pakistani community in France.

The ambassador appreciated their role in promoting Pakistan’s perspective and culture in the French society and expressed full commitment of the embassy of Pakistan in facilitating the Pakistani community in France.

Recent Stories

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

25 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

41 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

49 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

56 minutes ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

1 hour ago
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

1 hour ago
 Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir ..

Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

2 hours ago
 First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in ..

UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in Rwanda

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan