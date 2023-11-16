(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Pakistan's High Commissioner in London Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday delivered a keynote address at the D-8 business networking event.

The event was jointly hosted by the Turkish Embassy in London and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (Musiad) at the Turkish Embassy.

The Pakistan's high commissioner highlighted the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Citing the pro-business environment and policies, he also invited the businesses of D-8 countries to maximize benefits.