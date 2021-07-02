UrduPoint.com
Envoy Lauds Community Role To Promote Pak-Afghan People-to-people Contacts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:39 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan Friday lauded the role of Pakistani community in Afghanistan to promote people-to-people contact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan Friday lauded the role of Pakistani community in Afghanistan to promote people-to-people contact.

He was addressing the Pakistani community at an event arranged under the directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan to engage Pakistani diaspora in host countries.

The objective of the gathering was to know the issues of Pakistani diaspora residing in Afghanistan.

The ambassador assured them of his full support and advised them to stay in touch so that their problems could be addressed properly.

More than 100 people attended the event whom the envoy apprised of COVID-19 as well as security situation in Afghanistan.

