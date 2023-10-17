Open Menu

Envoy Meets Air Arabia CEO; Highlights Potential In Pakistan's Aviation Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Envoy meets Air Arabia CEO; highlights potential in Pakistan's aviation sector

Ambassador of Pakistan in the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi held a meeting with CEO of Air Arabia Adel Abdullah Ali in Sharjah and highlighted investment potential in Pakistan's aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan in the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi held a meeting with CEO of Air Arabia Adel Abdullah Ali in Sharjah and highlighted investment potential in Pakistan's aviation sector.

In the meeting, the ambassador said that there was a rising demand for domestic and international travel by Pakistani population residing in Pakistan and overseas. International tourists interested in adventure tourism and mountaineering, history and culture explorations are increasingly making Pakistan their favourite destination, he added.

"This provides an investment opportunity in fleet expansion and modernization. Additionally investment in aviation technology startups, especially those focusing on digital solution, data analytics and automation can give good returns and further enhance operational efficiency of Pakistan aviation sector," the ambassador remarked.

Talking about the UAE aviation sector, Ambassador Tirmizi said that in a short span, the UAE had become a global aviation hub as the country was at the forefront of aviation innovation with initiatives like Dubai Airshow showcasing the latest aerospace technologies.

Besides, the Dubai Airport is known worldwide for its futuristic approach with smart gates and self-check-in counters.

Adel Abdullah assured Ambassador Tirmizi of full cooperation in enhancing collaboration between Pakistan and Air Arabia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology UAE Dubai Sharjah Hub Airport

Recent Stories

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

4 minutes ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

6 minutes ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

4 minutes ago
 EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

4 minutes ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

9 minutes ago
Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

9 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scor ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

9 minutes ago
 Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains a ..

Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains about gag order

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown Princes of Fujairah and Ajman

26 minutes ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

9 minutes ago
 AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Ka ..

AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris raising Kashmir issue ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan