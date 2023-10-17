(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassador of Pakistan in the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi held a meeting with CEO of Air Arabia Adel Abdullah Ali in Sharjah and highlighted investment potential in Pakistan's aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan in the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi held a meeting with CEO of Air Arabia Adel Abdullah Ali in Sharjah and highlighted investment potential in Pakistan's aviation sector.

In the meeting, the ambassador said that there was a rising demand for domestic and international travel by Pakistani population residing in Pakistan and overseas. International tourists interested in adventure tourism and mountaineering, history and culture explorations are increasingly making Pakistan their favourite destination, he added.

"This provides an investment opportunity in fleet expansion and modernization. Additionally investment in aviation technology startups, especially those focusing on digital solution, data analytics and automation can give good returns and further enhance operational efficiency of Pakistan aviation sector," the ambassador remarked.

Talking about the UAE aviation sector, Ambassador Tirmizi said that in a short span, the UAE had become a global aviation hub as the country was at the forefront of aviation innovation with initiatives like Dubai Airshow showcasing the latest aerospace technologies.

Besides, the Dubai Airport is known worldwide for its futuristic approach with smart gates and self-check-in counters.

Adel Abdullah assured Ambassador Tirmizi of full cooperation in enhancing collaboration between Pakistan and Air Arabia.