Envoy, PA Speaker Discuss EU Funded Projects

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:32 PM

European Union (EU) Ambassador in Islamabad, Jean Francois called on Speaker KP Assembly here Thursday in Assembly Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :European Union (EU) Ambassador in Islamabad, Jean Francois called on Speaker KP Assembly here Thursday in Assembly Secretariat.

During the meeting, he discussed the projects initiated by European Union in Pakistan with the Provincial Assembly Speaker.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker requested the EU for provision of financial assistance for basic infrastructure, health and education sectors projects in the merged districts. Similarly, he also talked about arrangements of training programmes for the members of the KP assembly to be elected from the newly districts with the province.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the provincial government is providing more powers and funds for the members of the local councils to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps and extend maximum relief to the people.

The Speaker KP Assembly that a new era has been begun in Pakistan where powerful and weak are equal before the law. Indiscriminate accountability is in progress while institutions are working independently.

The Ambassador of the European Union who is completing his assignment in July 2019 expressed good wishes in his farewell meeting on which the KP Speaker expressed special gratitude.

