ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Tugio said his country was keen to invest in Pakistan, acknowledging the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in enhancing trade connectivity with Central Asian states.

"We take note of the importance to have more balanced trade for mutually beneficial relationships and the Embassy will do its best to help find potential business partners in Indonesia for Pakistani businessmen," the envoy expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council (PIBC) Abid Nizar and the body's executive members.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways and means to deepen bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries.

The envoy appreciated the PIBC's contribution to strengthening bilateral trade and urged the council to help identify the areas where Pakistani manufacturers had the expertise and a strong comparative advantage in the market.

Ambassador Tugio said the two countries manufactured good quality products and Indonesia supplied types of vinyl and polyester while Pakistan was well-known for qualitative production in textiles and garments.

He was of the view that Indonesian and Pakistani were fond of spices and that export of spices from Pakistan to Europe and the US was improving due to the increased demand from overseas Pakistanis.

"Since Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of spices, we can team up to produce the best quality of garam masala for Pakistani overseas in those continents", added the envoy.

Ambassador Tugio also mentioned the interest of some investors from Indonesia to invest in Pakistan and referred to the geo-economics and geo-strategic location of Pakistan as a trade hub for the Central Asian markets.

He encouraged Pakistani businessmen to participate in the "Pakistan-ASEAN Trade Exhibition" to be held in Jakarta in May by TDEP and explore more business opportunities with ASEAN trading partners.

Abid Nizar received the highest distinction award "The Primaduta Award" from the Indonesian government for his outstanding performance in trade between Pakistan and Indonesia.