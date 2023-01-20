Envoy tempts UAE business community to investment in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE has discussed investment opportunities offered by Pakistan in energy, hospitality, tourism, IT and manufacturing sectors in a meeting with Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ambassador Tirmizi appreciated Ras Al Khaimah Chamber's role in the economic development of the UAE. He invited chamber members to visit Pakistan and explore the immense economic opportunities in Pakistan.

The two sides expressed their desire to collaborate with Pakistan in Education, Sports, Culture, and Architecture.

The meeting discussed the ways to enhance the partnership and increase trade exchange, reinforcing the relations between the business communities in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and their counterparts in Pakistan through organizing joint events and exhibitions that bring together the businessmen to explore the various business opportunities and to reinforce the investors' cooperation and partnerships.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the range of services provided by the Chamber to its members, in addition to the innovative initiatives launched by Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce to support the economic sector. He noted that the Chamber is fully prepared to intensify the efforts that will reinforce the bilateral trade and investment relations to serve the business environment for the two sides, Emirates News Agency reported .

He welcomed the Ambassador and the accompanied delegation and wished him success in his mission which would contribute to enhance ties between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, which witnesses development and growth with the keenness and support of the leadership in both countries to develop the ties across the various economic sectors.

He pointed out that more interactions shall follow this meeting to develop business plans and explore future opportunities for boosting bilateral trade and investment to meet aspirations of the two nations. He noted that the Chamber is keen to offer facilities for the Pakistani companies that seek to invest in Ras Al Khaimah, he invited businessmen from Pakistan to participate in the exhibitions and events organized by Saud bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Enterprise Development and Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre.

The Ambassador thanked the delegation and expressed his hope to intensify and exchange visits between the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Emirati businessmen and their counterparts in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan alike.