UrduPoint.com

Envoy Tempts UAE Business Community To Investment In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Envoy tempts UAE business community to investment in Pakistan

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE has discussed investment opportunities offered by Pakistan in energy, hospitality, tourism, IT and manufacturing sectors in a meeting with Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE has discussed investment opportunities offered by Pakistan in energy, hospitality, tourism, IT and manufacturing sectors in a meeting with Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ambassador Tirmizi appreciated Ras Al Khaimah Chamber's role in the economic development of the UAE. He invited chamber members to visit Pakistan and explore the immense economic opportunities in Pakistan.

The two sides expressed their desire to collaborate with Pakistan in Education, Sports, Culture, and Architecture.

The meeting discussed the ways to enhance the partnership and increase trade exchange, reinforcing the relations between the business communities in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and their counterparts in Pakistan through organizing joint events and exhibitions that bring together the businessmen to explore the various business opportunities and to reinforce the investors' cooperation and partnerships.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the range of services provided by the Chamber to its members, in addition to the innovative initiatives launched by Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce to support the economic sector. He noted that the Chamber is fully prepared to intensify the efforts that will reinforce the bilateral trade and investment relations to serve the business environment for the two sides, Emirates News Agency reported .

He welcomed the Ambassador and the accompanied delegation and wished him success in his mission which would contribute to enhance ties between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, which witnesses development and growth with the keenness and support of the leadership in both countries to develop the ties across the various economic sectors.

He pointed out that more interactions shall follow this meeting to develop business plans and explore future opportunities for boosting bilateral trade and investment to meet aspirations of the two nations. He noted that the Chamber is keen to offer facilities for the Pakistani companies that seek to invest in Ras Al Khaimah, he invited businessmen from Pakistan to participate in the exhibitions and events organized by Saud bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Enterprise Development and Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre.

The Ambassador thanked the delegation and expressed his hope to intensify and exchange visits between the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Emirati businessmen and their counterparts in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan alike.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exchange Business Education UAE Visit Enterprise United Arab Emirates Chamber Saud Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Neil Leifer to showcase over 60 years of work at X ..

Neil Leifer to showcase over 60 years of work at Xposure

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of &#039;Silve ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of &#039;Silver Jubilee batch&#039; at UoS

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Council participates in &#039;ki ..

Sharjah Education Council participates in &#039;kindergarten conference 2&#039;

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Atlantis The Royal

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Atlantis The Royal

1 hour ago
 DEWA first to implement SAP’s Audit Management S ..

DEWA first to implement SAP’s Audit Management System

1 hour ago
 16th Al Dhafra Festival to launch tomorrow

16th Al Dhafra Festival to launch tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.