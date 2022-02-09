UrduPoint.com

Envoy Thanks Pakistan For Safe Evacuation Of Japanese Nationals From Afghanistan

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro Wednesday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and thanked Pakistan for the safe evacuation of his countrymen, after the withdrawal of foreign military troops, from Afghanistan

During the meeting, "His Excellency acknowledged the support extended by the Government of Pakistan especially by the Aviation Division in the successful and safe evacuation of Japanese nationals during Kabul (Afghanistan) operation," a news release said.

Expressing gratitude to the Japanese envoy for the acknowledgement, the minister appreciated the technical and financial assistance extended by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in multiple projects of the Aviation Division especially those related to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and Airports Security Force (ASF).

The ambassador assured to expedite the pending assistance about the provision of technical equipment to the ASF required for its operational purposes.

The two sides reaffirmed to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations.

