Published January 04, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Tugion Wednesday urged Pakistani businessmen to take advantage of Indonesia's emerging market.

During his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that Indonesia wanted to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan and strengthen business relations.

Adam said that Indonesia could provide opportunities to Pakistan for trade and economic activities in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) market with a population of 623 million, enhancing trade growth between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan and Indonesia already had a preliminary agreement on the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which had boosted bilateral trade in various sectors.

"Pakistan has a lot of potential in traditional herbal medicines and pointed out that herbal medicines are receiving a very positive response from the world population.

" The Ambassador said that the Indonesian Embassy would participate in the food festivals and exhibitions organized by the Chamber.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq briefed the Ambassador about the ongoing activities of the Chamber. He said that there was a need to enhance links between the two countries at the Chamber level and between the private sectors to increase the trade volume.

Saqib expressed the hope that after signing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), bilateral trade and economic activities between both the countries would be increased.

The RCCI president highlighted vital areas, including IT, Tourism, pharmaceuticals, education and culture, where bilateral cooperation could be increased through chamber platforms.

