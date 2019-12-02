Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Asad Majeed Khan while lauding the role of Pakistani Americans in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, urged them to become more actively involved in the economic progress of their homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Asad Majeed Khan while lauding the role of Pakistani Americans in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, urged them to become more actively involved in the economic progress of their homeland.

Addressing an event held in Washington DC to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day organized by Sindhi Association of North America, (SANA) Washington DC chapter, the ambassador said the government was making all out efforts to promote cultural and other forms of tourism in Pakistan as well as policies to facilitate visa issuance in this regard, said a press release received here Monday.

Recalling the important role that the province of Sindh and its people had played in the creation of Pakistan, the ambassador said that Sindh had the privilege of being the birthplace of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Sindhi culture was part of the beautiful mosaic of rich Pakistani cultural heritage, the ambassador added who was also presented with traditional Ajrak and Sindhi topi.

Other speakers on the occasion highlighted various positive aspects of Pakistani culture.