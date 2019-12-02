UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Envoy Urges Expatriates To Involve More Actively In Pakistan's Economic Progress

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:45 PM

Envoy urges expatriates to involve more actively in Pakistan's economic progress

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Asad Majeed Khan while lauding the role of Pakistani Americans in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, urged them to become more actively involved in the economic progress of their homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Asad Majeed Khan while lauding the role of Pakistani Americans in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, urged them to become more actively involved in the economic progress of their homeland.

Addressing an event held in Washington DC to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day organized by Sindhi Association of North America, (SANA) Washington DC chapter, the ambassador said the government was making all out efforts to promote cultural and other forms of tourism in Pakistan as well as policies to facilitate visa issuance in this regard, said a press release received here Monday.

Recalling the important role that the province of Sindh and its people had played in the creation of Pakistan, the ambassador said that Sindh had the privilege of being the birthplace of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Sindhi culture was part of the beautiful mosaic of rich Pakistani cultural heritage, the ambassador added who was also presented with traditional Ajrak and Sindhi topi.

Other speakers on the occasion highlighted various positive aspects of Pakistani culture.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Washington Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress United States Topi Visa Event All Government

Recent Stories

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

10 minutes ago

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

21 minutes ago

Court accepts plea bargain of two accused

10 minutes ago

Mauritius installs ex-culture minister as presiden ..

10 minutes ago

11 arrested over marriage act violations in Faisal ..

10 minutes ago

Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.