Envoy Urges Int'l Community To Step In, Stop Indian HR Abuses In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:03 PM

Envoy urges int'l community to step in, stop Indian HR abuses in IIOJK

Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad urged the world community to step in and stop grave human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad urged the world community to step in and stop grave human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a virtual seminar held by the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo on Tuesday in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, the ambassador also demanded to allow free and full access to UN to investigate the ground situation in IIOJK.

Titled "Challenges to peace and Security in South Asia-Situation in IIOJK following India's action of August 5, 2019" the seminar was attended by former ambassadors of Japan to Pakistan, academics and prominent media persons, said a press release received here.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmed identified the threats to regional peace and security that had increased to dangerous levels following the Indian Action of August 5, 2019 in IIOJK.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir had been an outstanding dispute between Pakistan and India since the two countries gained independence from the British rule in 1947.

Referring to the August 5, 2019 actions, the ambassador said that India illegally and unilaterally abrogated the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by announcing it to make a part of Indian Union Territory.

Ambassador Ahmad underlined that the international community should call upon India to implement the relevant UN resolutions and allow Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

The panelists at the seminar highlighted the importance of resolving this outstanding dispute between India and Pakistan at the earliest for securing stable and lasting peace in the region.

More Stories From Pakistan

