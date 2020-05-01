Envoy urges Pakistani community in France for generous donations to Corona Relief Fund

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque Friday urged the Pakistani community to donate generously to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID 19 to help the Government of Pakistan provide relief to vulnerable segments of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque Friday urged the Pakistani community to donate generously to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID 19 to help the Government of Pakistan provide relief to vulnerable segments of the society.

He said this in a virtual meeting held by him with France-based Pakistani journalists wherein he apprised them of various steps taken to provide relief and assistance to Pakistani community members affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He informed the journalists about the policy of the Government of Pakistan regarding operation of special flights to repatriate the stranded Pakistanis worldwide and transportation of dead bodies from abroad to Pakistan.

As the said two issues pertained to France as well, he assured the community that the embassy had taken them up with the authorities concerned for an early resolution, said a press release received here Friday.

The ambassador called upon the Pakistan community in France to raise their voice against the brutal repression of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stigmatization of Muslims in India during the pandemic.

He also reassured the community that the embassy stood by them in these difficult times.