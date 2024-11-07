Envoy urges Pakistani firms to maximize partnerships at Singapore Fintech Festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Thursday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the prestigious Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) 2024 wherein she encouraged Pakistani firms to maximize this opportunity to build international partnerships and showcase Pakistan’s growing technological expertise.

“Pakistan’s rapidly growing technology talent, strategic geolocation for penetrating Asian markets and a favourable time zone makes the country an attractive IT hub for companies worldwide”, said the high commissioner at the inauguration and praised the participation of several Pakistani companies in SFF.

She added that the government had a sharp focus on promoting ‘Tech Destination Pakistan’ brand and had set up Special Technology Zones Authority to support Pakistan’s technology sector.

A delegation of 10 leading Pakistani fintech companies is participating in this year’s Festival, underscoring Pakistan’s emerging role as a key player in the global fintech industry.

The presence of these companies at SFF highlights Pakistan’s determination to connect the Singapore Fintech ecosystem and establish its position within the global digital economy.

Among the prominent participants, Hakeem App, a renowned Pakistani fintech firm, has been nominated for the “Fintech Excellence Award 2024” by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. This recognition reflects the growing strength and innovation of Pakistan’s fintech sector.

The Singapore annual Fintech Festival is one of the world’s largest and most influential events in the fintech space, offering a unique platform for startups and established companies alike to showcase their innovations, engage with global industry leaders, and explore new opportunities in the sector.

Pakistan’s participation in the festival aligns with the nation’s broader goals of promoting economic growth through technological innovation and digital transformation within the financial services industry.