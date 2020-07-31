UrduPoint.com
Envoy Urges Pakistan's France Diaspora To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:39 PM

Charge D'Affaires at Embassy of Pakistan in Paris Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi Friday urged the Pakistani community to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) while celebrating Eidul Azha

As the community celebrated Eid on Friday, he greeted them and advised them to also observe health safety guidelines issued by the French government for protection against the coronavirus.

He reiterated that the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people were being grossly violated by the Indian security forces, with even greater intensity after the military siege imposed in the region since August 5, last year.

He resolved that the government and people of Pakistan remained fully committed to the cause of Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiris in their demand for self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations Security Council," Qazi remarked.

He said Pakistan would also remain the voice of conscience in the world for the rights of IIOJK people.

