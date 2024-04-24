Envoy Visits Netherlands' DRU Industrial Park To Explore Avenues For Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands Suljuk Mustansar Tarar on Wednesday visited the DRU Industrial Park in Ulft town and had a productive meeting with its director.
The purpose of the meeting was to explore the potential of meaningful and mutually beneficial collaboration with counterpart organizations in Pakistan, said a press release received here.
Ulft was once a centre of the Dutch iron industry and DRU Industrial Park now promotes collaborations in the fields of education, economy, innovation and digitization.
