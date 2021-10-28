(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan Thursday welcomed the Afghan students enrolled for computer and English courses at the Vocational Training Institute of the embassy.

Addressing the students, the ambassador highlighted Pakistan's abiding commitment to education of Afghan brethren.

He shared that presently more than 50,000 Afghan alumni of Pakistan academic institutions were working in public sector organizations of Afghanistan and were playing their role for the betterment of Afghan society.

After COVID-19 pandemic, educational activity at the Institute resumed on October 17, 2021 in purpose-built classrooms in a recently built consular building ofthe embassy.

Pakistan annually grants 1,000 scholarships to Afghan students under Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship scheme. Tests for next year's scholarship will take place before the end of this year.