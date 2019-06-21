Envoys asks Pakistani Canadians to engage with Canadian society to address community issues

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar Friday urged the Pakistani Canadians to remain positively engaged with different facets of the Canadian society and create synergy among the community organizations to address serious issues facing the community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar Friday urged the Pakistani Canadians to remain positively engaged with different facets of the Canadian society and create synergy among the community organizations to address serious issues facing the community.

In a meeting with the senior's delegation of Pak Pioneers Community Organization of Canada (PPCOC) in Ottawa, the high commissioner said the Community Seniors were a valuable resource and due to their efforts, Pakistani-Canadians were perceived as valuable members of the Canadian Society, said a press release received here.

He briefed the delegation on the status of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada.

He said that the volume of the bilateral trade in goods alone had doubled in the last few years from C$ 703.7 million in 2014 to around C$ 1.4 billion recently.

However, there existed huge potential for qualitative and quantitative improvements, he added.

The high commissioner informed the seniors that the high commission was working with the Canadian government to remove hurdles in visa issuance to Pakistani international students and businessmen.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi considered overseas Pakistanis as a national asset and it was government's priority to facilitate them in getting their problems resolved.

He added that for that purpose the high commission and the three consulates of Pakistan in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver stood ready to serve Pakistani community in Canada.

President of the PPCOC Dr. Masoom Shah briefed the high commissioner on their programs for community development, inclusiveness and prevention of isolation among seniors.