Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today    

, , , ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The conference will be opened with an inaugural address by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani while Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar will deliver a key note address.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2024) A three-day Envoys Conference is commencing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad today.

The conference will be opened with an inaugural address by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar will give a key note address.

The conference will deliberate and finalize recommendations on a range of bilateral, regional and global dimensions of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Pakistan's envoys from important capitals with cross-regional representatives have been invited.

The Envoys Conference is a regular feature for in-depth discussion for various facets of Pakistan's foreign policy, in view of regional and global developments.