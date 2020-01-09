UrduPoint.com
Envoys-designate Of UK, Tunisia, Iran Present Credentials To President Dr Arif Alvi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

High Commissioner/Ambassadors-designate of the United Kingdom, Tunisia and Iran presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :High Commissioner/Ambassadors-designate of the United Kingdom, Tunisia and Iran presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The President felicitated the newly appointed high commissioner/ambassadors-designate to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.

Among them were Christian Turner, High Commissioner-designate of United Kingdom, Borhene El Kamel Ambassador-designate of Tunisia and Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Ambassador-designate of Iran, says a press release issued by the President's Media office here.

Later, the high commissioner/ambassadors separately called on the President.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan was desirous of cordial relations with all friendly countries.

He stressed upon the international community to work for the alleviation of the miseries that the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were suffering at the hands of the fascist Indian regime.

He said that the world peace had been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by that regime.

