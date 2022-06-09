Envoys express condolence to bereaved families in Qilla Saifullah accident

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassadors of the United States, Germany, and France on Thursday expressed their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of those killed in the tragic accident in Balochistan's Qila Saifullah.

In condolence messages on Twitter, Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan, said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased and the survivor".

The Germany Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck, expressing his condolence said, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident near Qilla Saifullah in Balochistan.

My thoughts are with the families of the victims and their loved ones in this time of grief. I wish a speedy and full recovery to those injured".

Likewise, the Embassy of France in Pakistan also expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the van accident.

It is pertinent to mention that in the accident, at least 22 people, including women and children, were killed as a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine in Balochistan's Qila Saifullah.