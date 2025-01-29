- Home
- Pakistan
- Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari
Envoys Of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta Present Credentials To President Zardari
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:13 PM
The Non-Resident envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay and Malta on Wednesday presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Non-Resident envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay and Malta on Wednesday presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The president received credentials from Ambassador-designate of Angola Julio Belarmino Gomes Maiato; Ambassador-designate of Jamaica Arthur Williams, Ambassador-designate of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Roland Reiland, Ambassador-designate of Oriental Republic of Uruguay Beraldo Roque Nicola Flaniguen and High Commissioner-designate of Republic of Malta Raymond Bondin, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president congratulated them on their appointments and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan in the areas of trade, economy, investment, culture, and people-to-people
contacts.
Earlier, the envoys were accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project
3 development schemes approved
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants
Five injured in Karachi road accident
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to Pre ..
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party14 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project2 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident2 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies2 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari2 minutes ago
-
Senate body directs authorities to finalize prisoner transfer agreements with other countries4 minutes ago
-
RUDA, TEVTA ink accord to empower youth via vocational training4 minutes ago
-
American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US1 hour ago
-
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), AMBILE to make Sindhi language as per modern requirements4 minutes ago
-
Charge' d'Affaires Faraz Zaidi calls on EU Parliament body chair37 seconds ago
-
Gov't promoting environment friendly power generation: Awais Leghari38 seconds ago
-
Evidence collected from gas bowser blast site11 minutes ago