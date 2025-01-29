Open Menu

Envoys Of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta Present Credentials To President Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Non-Resident envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay and Malta on Wednesday presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president received credentials from Ambassador-designate of Angola Julio Belarmino Gomes Maiato; Ambassador-designate of Jamaica Arthur Williams, Ambassador-designate of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Roland Reiland, Ambassador-designate of Oriental Republic of Uruguay Beraldo Roque Nicola Flaniguen and High Commissioner-designate of Republic of Malta Raymond Bondin, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president congratulated them on their appointments and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan in the areas of trade, economy, investment, culture, and people-to-people

contacts.

Earlier, the envoys were accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

