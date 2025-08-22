Envoys Of Five Countries Present Credentials To President Zardari
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Austria, and Germany in diverse fields, particularly trade, economy, and culture.
The President expressed these views while talking to the High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka and the Ambassadors-designate of Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Austria, and Germany to Pakistan, who called on him and presented their diplomatic credentials during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr here, a Presidency's news release said.
The High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka, Rear-Admiral H.L.A. Don Fred Senevirante, the Ambassador-designate of Indonesia / Chairman of ASEAN Countries, Chandra Warsenanto, the Ambassador-designate of Kyrgyzstan, Kylychbek Sultan, the Ambassador-designate of Austria, Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera, and the Ambassador-designate of Germany, Ina Ruth Luise Lepel, presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari.
On their arrival, the envoys were presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces.
The President congratulated the High Commissioner and Ambassadors on their new assignments and expressed the hope that their tenure in Pakistan would help further deepen bilateral ties and broaden cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Sherry Rehman Commends Administration for Saving Lives Through Early Warning System After Gl ..4 minutes ago
-
Envoys of five countries present credentials to President Zardari4 minutes ago
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle heroin abroad14 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SI on corruption charges14 minutes ago
-
Dar to embark on two-day official visit to Bangladesh on Saturday14 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary convenes emergent meeting on rains14 minutes ago
-
Quarter Master General Bangladesh Army calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir14 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector: Another casualty of devastated floods in Swat, Buner14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds open court24 minutes ago
-
District admin strictly following ‘Open Door Policy'24 minutes ago
-
Widow gets Rs 2m insurance claim on Ombudsman's order24 minutes ago
-
PM directs protection of employees' rights; Cabinet approves dissolution of Utility Stores Corporati ..25 minutes ago