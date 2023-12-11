Envoys of Pakistan, Greece in Brussels agree to strengthen bilateral ties

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassdor to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Amna Baloch met the envoy of Greece in Brussels, Dionyssios Kalamvrezos and discussed bilateral ties.

The two sides reaffirmed commitment to continue enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Greece, said a post of Pakistan embassy on social media platform, X.