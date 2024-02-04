Envoys of Pakistan, Japan discuss ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir on Sunday held meeting in Tehran with Japanese Ambassador Tsukada Tamaki and discussed matters of mutual respect.

In a post on X, he said, “I met Japanese Ambassador HE Tsukada Tamaki today.We had excellent exchange of ideas on a range of global & regional issues with a view to promote greater understanding & explore views to help promote peace & development.”