Envoys Of Pakistan, Japan Discuss Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir on Sunday held meeting in Tehran with Japanese Ambassador Tsukada Tamaki and discussed matters of mutual respect.
In a post on X, he said, “I met Japanese Ambassador HE Tsukada Tamaki today.We had excellent exchange of ideas on a range of global & regional issues with a view to promote greater understanding & explore views to help promote peace & development.”
