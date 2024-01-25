Envoys of Portugal, Pakistan review bilateral ties

Ambassador of Pakistan to Brussels Amna Baloch met with Permanent Representative of Portugal to the European Union

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Brussels Amna Baloch met with Permanent Representative of Portugal to the European Union

Pedro Lourtie here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

In a post on X, the Pakistani ambassador said, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss global and regional issues of importance, and to reiterate deepening of cooperation between Pakistan and Portugal.