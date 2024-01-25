Envoys Of Portugal, Pakistan Review Bilateral Ties
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to Brussels Amna Baloch met with Permanent Representative of Portugal to the European Union
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024)
Pedro Lourtie here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
In a post on X, the Pakistani ambassador said, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss global and regional issues of importance, and to reiterate deepening of cooperation between Pakistan and Portugal.
