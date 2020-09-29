Envoys of various countries present credentials to president

High Commissioners and ambassadors-designate of South Africa, Italy, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Qatar and Switzerland Tuesday presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi in a credentials ceremony, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :High Commissioners and ambassadors-designate of South Africa, Italy, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Qatar and Switzerland Tuesday presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi in a credentials ceremony, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Felicitating the newly appointed high commissioners and ambassadors-designate to Pakistan, the president expressed the hope that they would work for further expanding and promoting economic, trade and political relations with Pakistan.� High Commissioner-designate of South Africa Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, Ambassador-designate of Italy Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador-designate of Egypt Tarek Dahroug, High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka Vice Admiral (R) Mohan Wijewickrama, Ambassador-designate of Iraq Hamid Abbas Ali Al-Aramshawi, Ambassador-designate of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani and Ambassador-designate of Switzerland Benedict Edouard de Cerjat presented their credentials to the president.

Later, the high commissioners and ambassadors separately called on the president.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said Pakistan wanted to promote relations with all friendly countries in the areas of mutual interest.

He said Pakistan was making efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region.

The president apprised the envoys about the human rights violations and brutalities being committed by India against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India had been persecuting the minorities and international community was required to take note of gross human rights violation by Indian security forces against Muslims and other minority groups.