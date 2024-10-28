Envoys present credentials to President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The envoys of Kyrgyz Republic, State of Palestine, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan, Kenya and the Republic of Turkiye presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari, during a credential ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The president received credentials from the Ambassador-designate of Kyrgyz Republic, Avazbek Atakhanov, the Ambassador-designate of State of Palestine, Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid, Ambassador-designate of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Choe Chang Man, the Ambassador-designate of Uzbekistan, Alisher Tukhtaey, the High Commissioner-designate of Kenya, Lt Gen (Retd) Peter Mbogo Njiru and the Ambassador-designate of Turkiye, Irfan Neziroglu who also held separate meetings with the President.

Welcoming the envoys, the president felicitated them on their appointment and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving mutually beneficial bilateral relations with Pakistan, in areas of trade, economy and culture.

Earlier, the envoys were presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.