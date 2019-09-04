UrduPoint.com
Envoys Present Credentials To President Dr Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 03:07 PM

Ambassadors and High Commissioner-designate of Palestine, Russia, Portugal, Australia and Kazakhstan presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Ambassadors and High Commissioner-designate of Palestine, Russia, Portugal, Australia and Kazakhstan presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

Later, the President felicitated the newly-appointed envoys and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.

The President said Pakistan wanted to further strengthen its relations with all friendly countries.

He enjoined upon the international community to play its role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute, where fundamental human rights were being blatantly violated by Indian armed forces.

The President emphasized that today's Pakistan provides very conducive environment for better investment and business opportunities and hoped that investors from these countries would avail them by investing in diverse areas.

The envoys who presented their credentials included Ahmed Jawad Amine Rabei (Palestine), Danila Viktorovich Ganich (Russian Federation), Paulo Neves Pacinho (Portugal), Dr. Geoffrey Shaw (Australia) and Akan Rakhmetullin (Kazakhstan).

Earlier, each envoy-designate arrived at the main gate of the Aiwan-e-Sadr in a horse-driven carriage.

On the occasion, the national anthem of Pakistan and their respectivecountries were played and the envoys-designate were also presentedguard of honour.

