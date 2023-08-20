Envoys show keen interest in RCCI "Health Expo"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassadors of different countries have shown keen interest in the two-day RCCI Health Expo and Summit 2023.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, Atadjan N. Movlamov Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Yerzan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev, Syrian Ambassador Rameez Alraee, Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Becker, among others who visited different stalls and appreciated the products.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Becker in his tweet lauded RCCI's efforts for a successful event, Med-Health Expo 2023, showcasing the health sector's potential. He also desired close cooperation in the health sector between the two countries.

The official Twitter and Facebook accounts of the Kazakhistan embassy in Pakistan also highlighted the visit of the ambassador of Kazakhistan, Yerzan Kistafin, at the RCCI Med-Health Expo and Summit 2023.

The major aim of the expo was to provide a platform to explore the export potential and address the key challenges faced by the health and pharmaceutical sectors in Pakistan.

A panel discussion was also organized on the sidelines of the expo where speakers highlighted the export potential of pharmaceuticals in Pakistan given its capabilities in drug manufacturing, a skilled workforce and a growing global demand for affordable medicines. Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry was known for producing high-quality generic medicines at competitive prices and this cost-effectiveness makes Pakistani pharmaceutical products attractive to countries seeking affordable healthcare solutions, they added.

The topics for the panel discussion include Medical Care and Challenges in the Modern Era, the Development of Health Care Equipment in Pakistan, Biological and Vaccine Development in Pakistan, Industry-Academia Linkage and Research in the Health Care Sector and health tourism in Pakistan.