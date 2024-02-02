Envoys Underscore Commitment To Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday held here a meeting with Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador, Yue Xiaoyong and discussed issues related to Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday held here a meeting with Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador, Yue Xiaoyong and discussed issues related to Afghanistan.
They underscored their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability.
They also underlined the crucial role of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.
