Envoys Underscore Commitment To Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday held here a meeting with Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador, Yue Xiaoyong and discussed issues related to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday held here a meeting with Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador, Yue Xiaoyong and discussed issues related to Afghanistan.

They underscored their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability.

They also underlined the crucial role of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

