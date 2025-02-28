EO hosts Fundraiser to support Indus Hospital & Health Network

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) successfully organized an exclusive fundraising event in Karachi to support Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN), Pakistan’s largest free-of-cost healthcare network.

The event brought together leading members of the business and corporate community, philanthropists, and media representatives, all united by a shared vision of ensuring access to quality healthcare for all, regardless of financial means.

The event was hosted by a distinguished committee comprising Adnan Abrar Siddiqui, Danish Aman, Farhan Chawla, Fawad Puri, Humza Tabani, Jerjees Seja, Nabil Jangda, Obaid Taufiq, Osama Minhaj, and Rehan Shahid.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President, IHHN, Prof. Syed Zafar Zaidi CEO, IHHN, Dr. Akhtar Aziz Khan, Co-Founder, IHHN, Dr. Muhammad Amin Chinoy, Executive Director, Physical Rehabilitation Directorate, IHHN, and Syed Mashhood Rizvi, Executive Director, Communications & Resource Development Directorate IHHN.

Syed Mashhood Rizvi highlighted the transformational impact of philanthropic support, emphasizing that every donation directly contributes to enhancing patient care, expanding medical facilities and strengthening rehabilitation services for those in need.

He also encouraged the corporate sector to play an active role in supporting sustainable healthcare initiatives in Pakistan.

The fundraiser aimed to generate Rs. 100 million to support IHHN’s mission of delivering world-class healthcare, completely free of charge. The target was successfully achieved during the event, reflecting the generosity and commitment of the business community. Attendees were given a firsthand understanding of the impact their contributions could make in transforming lives through medical care, innovation, and capacity building.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan expressed his gratitude to EO and the business community for their generosity, stating, “Indus Hospital & Health Network operates with the belief that healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. This fundraiser reinforces the power of collective giving in sustaining and expanding our services for the underserved.”

The event underscored the vital role of corporate and community partnerships in sustaining nonprofit healthcare institutions. It also provided an opportunity for business leaders to engage directly with IHHN’s leadership and explore avenues for long-term collaboration.