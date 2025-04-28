Open Menu

EOBI Achieves Unprecedented Growth & Reforms Under New Leadership: Briefing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 07:09 PM

EOBI achieves unprecedented growth & reforms under new leadership: Briefing

Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, received a briefing on the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution's (EOBI) performance for the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2024-25 on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, received a briefing on the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution's (EOBI) performance for the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2024-25 on Monday.

The minister was informed that after Chairman EOBI's retirement in September 2024, Dr. Jawaid A. Sheikh, the senior-most officer, took over as Acting Chairman and successfully improved the institution's service delivery and performance under the guidance of the Federal Minister and Federal Secretary, Dr. Arshad Mahmood.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain maintains close oversight of EOBI's performance, receiving weekly reports from its management. His focus on transparency and meritocracy has led to notable improvements.

The institution recorded a historic revenue of Rs. 116 billion during the first three quarters of FY 2024-25, reflecting an unprecedented 40% growth.

After disbursing pensions and covering operational expenses, EOBI successfully added Rs. 72.23 billion to its fund within just nine months, the Minister was briefed.

The incumbent Chairman introduced significant reforms, including the implementation of the “Formula Pension,” resulting in higher pensions for long-serving workers.

He also championed the restoration of minimum pensions for retirees of establishments entangled in legal disputes over contribution rates.

Under his leadership, high-level Board meetings were conducted, leading to the Board of Trustees’ (BOT) approval of a proposal to increase the minimum pension by 15% effective from January 1, 2025.

This landmark decision is now awaiting final approval from the Federal Cabinet and is set to benefit approximately half a million pensioners, with an estimated annual financial impact of Rs. 10 billion.

Facing a severe shortage of human resources - operating at only 38% of its sanctioned strength - EOBI’s service delivery was being hampered.

Recognizing this, the current management expedited the recruitment process of candidates selected through a rigorous testing process conducted by LUMS.

With the conclusion of the induction phase, the new officers are expected to join the institution shortly, further strengthening its operational capacity.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain expressed satisfaction over EOBI’s extraordinary performance and reiterated his commitment to transforming the organization into a self-sustained, transparent, and high-performing institution. He directed the management to expand the coverage of EOBI’s social protection schemes, particularly by advocating for amendments in the law to include establishments with fewer than 10 employees that is for universal coverage and sectors currently exempted under the EOB Act, such as agriculture, financial institutions, domestic workers and statutory bodies.

Recent Stories

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Gov ..

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Governor Kundi

4 minutes ago
 NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive

NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive

4 minutes ago
 KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khy ..

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansi ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investm ..

9 minutes ago
 Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

6 minutes ago
 The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ( ..

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU

6 minutes ago
1st JC sets agenda for enhancing Pakistan-Czech re ..

1st JC sets agenda for enhancing Pakistan-Czech relations

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

3 hours ago
 Participants at Pakistan-China Summit emphasize ur ..

Participants at Pakistan-China Summit emphasize urgent shift to green economy

6 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 09 paisas against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 09 paisas against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
 EOBI achieves unprecedented growth & reforms under ..

EOBI achieves unprecedented growth & reforms under new leadership: Briefing

1 minute ago
 Stock markets mostly rise as investors eye trade t ..

Stock markets mostly rise as investors eye trade talks

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan