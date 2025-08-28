EOBI Committed To Release Increased Pension On Sept 1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) As per the instructions of the Committee Chairman, Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has committed to release pensions to pensioners and assured the committee that the pension increased from rupees 10,000 to rupees 11,500 with effect from 1st January, 2025, will be disbursed along with all arrears on September 1, 2025.
This was instructed in the 5th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of MNA Syed Rafiullah.
At the beginning of the meeting, the committee members congratulated the Chairman EOBI on assuming new responsibilities.
Two positive decisions were taken in the committee, in which the chairman of the committee announced that EOBI employees or pensioners can approach the committee in case of any issue, and the committee will take action immediately on such cases.
The Acting Chairman of the EOBI briefed the Committee on the institution’s overall performance, structure, and operations. The briefing covered Pakistan’s social security framework, EOBI’s organizational setup, contribution mechanisms, and the range of benefits provided under the EOB Act, 1976.
The committee was informed about ongoing and completed projects, pension disbursements, fund collection and utilization, and key institutional challenges. Members raised critical questions and provided recommendations and directions for improving service delivery and efficiency.
The meeting was attended by Mian Khan Bugti, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Saeeda Jamshid, Ms. Erum Hamid, Ms. Tamkeen Akhter Niazi, Fateh Ullah Khan, Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Farhan Chisti, Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah, Mr. Muhammad Ilyas Choudhary MNA’s and Senior Officers from the EOBI, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara
PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025
PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit
PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BWMC vows to make best cleanliness arrangements for Eid Milad8 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister visits flood-hit Sialkot on CM’s orders8 minutes ago
-
High flood situation reviewed8 minutes ago
-
EOBI committed to release increased pension on Sept 18 minutes ago
-
PFA DG cracks down on substandard food in Murree, closes one restaurant8 minutes ago
-
Transparency Ensured in Salary Payments: Treasury Officer8 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes newly appointed US Consul General Charles Goodman8 minutes ago
-
SC rejects accused bail in cheque dishonor case8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Dept advises farmers on precautionary measures8 minutes ago
-
No casualties reported, relief and rescue operations continue in Faisalabad8 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara5 hours ago
-
Kite making unit destroyed6 hours ago