Open Menu

EOBI Committed To Release Increased Pension On Sept 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM

EOBI committed to release increased pension on Sept 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) As per the instructions of the Committee Chairman, Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has committed to release pensions to pensioners and assured the committee that the pension increased from rupees 10,000 to rupees 11,500 with effect from 1st January, 2025, will be disbursed along with all arrears on September 1, 2025.

This was instructed in the 5th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of MNA Syed Rafiullah.

At the beginning of the meeting, the committee members congratulated the Chairman EOBI on assuming new responsibilities.

Two positive decisions were taken in the committee, in which the chairman of the committee announced that EOBI employees or pensioners can approach the committee in case of any issue, and the committee will take action immediately on such cases.

The Acting Chairman of the EOBI briefed the Committee on the institution’s overall performance, structure, and operations. The briefing covered Pakistan’s social security framework, EOBI’s organizational setup, contribution mechanisms, and the range of benefits provided under the EOB Act, 1976.

The committee was informed about ongoing and completed projects, pension disbursements, fund collection and utilization, and key institutional challenges. Members raised critical questions and provided recommendations and directions for improving service delivery and efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Mian Khan Bugti, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Saeeda Jamshid, Ms. Erum Hamid, Ms. Tamkeen Akhter Niazi, Fateh Ullah Khan, Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Farhan Chisti, Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah, Mr. Muhammad Ilyas Choudhary MNA’s and Senior Officers from the EOBI, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Recent Stories

CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on ..

CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara

5 hours ago
 PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein follo ..

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

10 hours ago
 PM vows to resolve flood related issues with natio ..

PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination

1 day ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

1 day ago
 Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiw ..

Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan