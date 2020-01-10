EOBI corruption case: Supreme Court (SC) rejects bail plea of former DG EOBI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Supreme Court (sc) has rejected bail plea of Wahid Khurshid Qamar, former Director General (DG) Investment of EOBI and FIA has arrested him from court's precinct.A tw0 members bench of SC presided over by Justice Ijaz ul Hassan took up EOBI corruption case for hearing Friday.

Azam Nazir Tarar counsel for the accused took the plea during the course of hearing of the case that his client made investment as per rules.Counsel for EOBI told the court the accused made investment of Rs 90 million against the rules of the institution.

FIA registered case against the accused in Lahore. High court has rejected the bail plea of the accused.The accused is charged with making investment of Rs 90 million against the rules and regulations.