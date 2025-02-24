EOBI empowers record number of Pensioners in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) had empowered considerable number of pensioners in 2024, enhancing their financial security and independence.

According to an official, a staggering beneficiaries had been empowered through financial assistance provided by EOBI.

This substantial payout underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and well-being of its citizens, particularly pensioners rely on these benefits for their livelihood.

The EOBI's pension scheme had provided a vital safety net for employees in the private sector, offering financial support during old age, disability, or death.

The EOBI's assistance program was a crucial lifeline for many elderly persons who were struggling to make ends meet.