EOBI Empowers Record Number Of Pensioners In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) had empowered considerable number of pensioners in 2024, enhancing their financial security and independence.
According to an official, a staggering beneficiaries had been empowered through financial assistance provided by EOBI.
This substantial payout underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and well-being of its citizens, particularly pensioners rely on these benefits for their livelihood.
The EOBI's pension scheme had provided a vital safety net for employees in the private sector, offering financial support during old age, disability, or death.
The EOBI's assistance program was a crucial lifeline for many elderly persons who were struggling to make ends meet.
