Open Menu

EOBI Empowers Record Number Of Pensioners In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM

EOBI empowers record number of Pensioners in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) had empowered considerable number of pensioners in 2024, enhancing their financial security and independence.

According to an official, a staggering beneficiaries had been empowered through financial assistance provided by EOBI.

This substantial payout underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and well-being of its citizens, particularly pensioners rely on these benefits for their livelihood.

The EOBI's pension scheme had provided a vital safety net for employees in the private sector, offering financial support during old age, disability, or death.

The EOBI's assistance program was a crucial lifeline for many elderly persons who were struggling to make ends meet.

Recent Stories

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

47 seconds ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

56 seconds ago
 Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity ..

Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even p ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognit ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..

31 minutes ago
 FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' ..

FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package

2 hours ago
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Gl ..

Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU ..

ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian ..

UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan