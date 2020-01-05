UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EOBI Generates Rs 21 Bln Revenue, Disburses Rs 33bln Among Pensioners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

EOBI generates Rs 21 bln revenue, disburses Rs 33bln among pensioners

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has disbursed Rs33 billion among 623,000 beneficiaries through various projects, besides generating Rs21 billion revenue during fiscal year 2018-2019.

"The EOBI will be paying Rs 40 billion to the pensioners by June, 2020 as the institution had already raised their annuity by 30 per cent this year," EOBI Chairman Azhar Hameed told APP.

The EOBI has announced to increase the pension amount from Rs6,500 to Rs 8,500 in the last month of 2019.

He said the EOBI's revenue collection had increased by over 15 per cent in the financial year 2018-19 as compared to the corresponding year when it stood at Rs 18.23 billion.

"EOBI has set Rs 23 billion target for the current fiscal year and has already generated Rs 11.5 billion revenue in the its first half," he said.

Azhar said reforms were being introduced in the EOBI to transform it into a service-delivery organization as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the automation of the EOBI operations was in process to bring transparency in its affairs.

He said the digitalization programme, consisting eight components, was aimed at changing its role from internal enforcers to service-delivery institution.

The project's PC-I had been sent to the Planning Commission which had recently formed the Development Working Party (DWP) to review the project, he added.

After getting the approval from DWP and EOBI board, the chairman said the contract would be awarded to the competent and professional company as per PPRA rules. The project would be launched in March, 2020, he added.

The project, involving Rs 500 million cost included Enterprise Resource Planning Software, Data centre, Call centre , E-office, E-procurement and others.

Under the project, he said the EOBI would launch mass media awareness campaigns, besides establishing linkages with some offices like Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA).

To another query, Azhar said only 60 per cent EOBI-registered employers were paying their proper and due contribution after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. However, the Council of Common Interest (CCI), in its recently held meeting, had decided to keep the EOBI as a Federal subject which would make mandatory for 40 per cent defaulters of the EOBI to submit their contributions.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Company Enterprise March June 2019 2020 Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

15 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

15 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.