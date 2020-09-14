EOBI investment portfolio witnesses over 9 % increase in last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The investment portfolio of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has witnessed an increase of over nine per cent in last three years, surpassing Rs 362 billion mark in fiscal year 2019-20.

The EOBI investment portfolio was Rs.

331 billion during fiscal year 2017-18, a senior official told APP on Monday, citing the reasonable increase because of timely decision by present management and positive trends of the market.

The official said the management had given timely approval for investment in national saving schemes that coupled with outperforming national stock exchange and revival of sick project of the EOBI in real estate sector.

Explaining further, he said, as per law the EOBI could invest 50 per cent in fixed income and 25 per cent each in equities and real estate. "As far as the portfolio management is concerned, we are well served," he remarked.

